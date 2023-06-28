JUNO (JUNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,100.15

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $141,100.15 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,717,156 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

