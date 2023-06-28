JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

