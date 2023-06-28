John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of WLYB traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

