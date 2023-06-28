John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Plans $0.35 Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 549,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

