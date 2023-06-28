John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:JHDV)

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2023 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHDV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.00% of John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying or high dividend growth stocks. Selection and weighting are based on a proprietary systematic approach of US large- and mid-cap companies.

