John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

