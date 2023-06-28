John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Plans $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

