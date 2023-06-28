Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 0.2%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,165 ($14.81) and last traded at GBX 1,184 ($15.05). 2,383,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 779,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,186 ($15.08).

Several research firms have recently commented on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($20.34) to GBX 1,850 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.07) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,234.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,204.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

