Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $143,449.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,617.95 or 0.99958043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

