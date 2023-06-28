JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

JD traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142.60 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 10,774,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a market cap of £7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.83. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

