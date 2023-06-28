Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Jardine Matheson
