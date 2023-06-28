Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.