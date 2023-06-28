J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,773 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 2,180,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

