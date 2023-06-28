iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 101,890.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

