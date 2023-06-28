iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

