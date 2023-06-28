iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Raised by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 343,645 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

