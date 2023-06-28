iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23,202.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 132,952 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.