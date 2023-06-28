iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,486,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 738,405 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $27.21.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.