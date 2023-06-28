iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

