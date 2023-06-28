iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 390,618 shares.The stock last traded at $46.46 and had previously closed at $46.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
