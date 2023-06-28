iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 390,618 shares.The stock last traded at $46.46 and had previously closed at $46.63.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.