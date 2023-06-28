iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,616. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

