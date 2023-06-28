iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 468,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 96,969 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

