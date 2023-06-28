iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $176,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 6,143,541 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

