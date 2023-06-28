iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,541 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

