iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

