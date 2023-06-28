iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 5,676,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,098. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

