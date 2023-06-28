iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 258,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,177. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

