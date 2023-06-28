iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.