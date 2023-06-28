iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.