iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
