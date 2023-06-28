iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 109,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

