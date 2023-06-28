IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $151,393.56 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $151,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,866 shares in the company, valued at $21,102,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.