IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,083,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,601,044.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,912. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.