IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Up 771.0% in June

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 771.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

IPX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. IperionX has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

