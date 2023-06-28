Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (ANSS, AX, BDX, BRKR, BUSE, CNOB, ESE, FCCO, IART, MLCO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 27th:
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
