Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (ANSS, AX, BDX, BRKR, BUSE, CNOB, ESE, FCCO, IART, MLCO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 27th:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

