Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,087 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

