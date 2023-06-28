Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

