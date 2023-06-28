Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSMR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 19,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
