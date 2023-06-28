Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Short Interest Down 81.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 716,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,858. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

