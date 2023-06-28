Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.36

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $334.36 and last traded at $334.18, with a volume of 191367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.02.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.40.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

