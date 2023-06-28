Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.14. The company had a trading volume of 423,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

