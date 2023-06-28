Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intrum AB (publ)
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.