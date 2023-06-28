Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.