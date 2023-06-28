International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 109.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

