Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.71). 115,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 87,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.55.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.