Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Insperity Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a twelve month low of $95.68 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

