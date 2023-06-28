Insight Folios Inc Sells 78 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,848. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

