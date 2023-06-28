Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

TD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. 489,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,103. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

