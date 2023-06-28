Insight Folios Inc Buys 13,321 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after acquiring an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,940,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 307,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

Further Reading

