Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.