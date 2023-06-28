Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 58,224 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,138,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 7.2 %

SLGG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,600. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Super League Gaming

(Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.