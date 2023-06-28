Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells 7,071 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP remained flat at $44.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

